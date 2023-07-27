Suspect in East Hartford homicide in custody for fugitive charge out of New Jersey

Keiran Walker is a wanted murder suspect in a homicide on Burnside Ave. that happened Sunday night.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The suspect in the death of a 40-year-old East Hartford man on Burnside Ave. earlier this week was taken into custody on an arrest warrant out of New Jersey, police announced Thursday.

Keiran K. Walker, 39, is being held on a fugitive from justice charge out of New Jersey and will appear in Manchester court for that charge.

East Hartford police said Walker is also a suspect in the shooting death of Sean Arcari that happened on the 200 block of Burnside Ave. on Sunday night. He has not yet been arrested or charged in connection to the homicide.

On Sunday evening, police were called to Burnside Ave. where they found Sean Arcari, 40, of East Hartford, with a fatal gunshot wound.

It is not clear at this time if and when Walker would be extradited back to New Jersey to face the charges police said he ran from.

