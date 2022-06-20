Teens killed in East Hartford home invasion identified by police

One is from Hartford, the other from Meriden

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The two teens who were fatally shot after forcing their way into a home in East Hartford last week were identified Monday.

They have been identified by police as Isaiah Jose Lopez, 16, of Hartford, and Isaiah Miguel Nevarez, 15, of Meriden.

Lopez and Nevarez forced their way into a home on Graham Road overnight Thursday and a resident inside shot them both in the living room with a handgun, police said. Both were treated on the scene and rushed to nearby hospitals, where they died from injuries.

The resident was home alone at the time of the incident and suffered minor injuries in the attack, police said. He has been cooperating with the police so far in the investigation. Police said the handgun was legally owned by the homeowner.

The homeowner's weapon was the only one recovered on scene, police told FOX61.

"It appears as though the homeowner had no knowledge of his attackers," said East Hartford police officer Marc Caruso. However, police have described the incident as a "targeted home invasion."

The investigation into this incident remains active. There is no danger to the public, police advise.

Both teens were former students of Hartford Public Schools.

"Our thoughts are with our former students’ families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," the school district said in a statement last week.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669 or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

