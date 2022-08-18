Farmington man charged in fatal crash that killed 17-year-old

Police said the driver was speeding the night of the crash and under the influence of alcohol when he ran a red light, crashing into another vehicle.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Farmington police have charged a driver after a crash in June killed a Farmington teen.

Police said 21-year-old resident Jacob Coffey was speeding while driving west on Colt Highway the night of June 25. According to officials, Coffey ran a red light, then struck a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Luke Roux.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where Roux was pronounced dead a short time later. Coffey was found to have elevated blood alcohol content at the time of the crash, police said.

According to school officials, Roux was a Farmington High School class of 2022 graduate and was accepted into the University of Connecticut for the upcoming fall.

Officials said Coffey turned himself in Wednesday night. Coffey was charged with first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, red light violation, and speeding greater than 60 mph.

Coffey was released on a $250,000 bond and is expected in court on August 23.

