Glastonbury man charged with computer crimes

Patrick Hemingway is being held on $1 million bond.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Glastonbury man is being held on a $1 million bond, charged with accessing the state's criminal database illegally.

On Thursday, state troopers went to New Jersey and arrested Patrick Hemingway, 37, of Glastonbury, who was being held as a fugitive from justice based upon an active arrest warrant held by the Connecticut State Police. Hemingway was extradited to Connecticut where he was charged with Computer Crimes in the First Degree and Making a False Statement.

Hemingway is currently being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Manchester Superior Court.

State police said the warrant for Hemingway stems from multiple alleged misuses of the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) system. The arrest warrant affidavit has been sealed by the court and is not available for public release.

Officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing and further information is not available for release at this time.

