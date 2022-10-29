Fatal 2-car crash on Capitol Avenue under investigation in Hartford

At the scene, responding officers found a Nissan Rogue in the middle of the road and a Ford Fusion on the south curb of Capitol Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A serious two-car crash turned fatal overnight Saturday in the capital city, according to Hartford police.

Police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m.

At the scene, responding officers found a Nissan Rogue in the middle of the road and a Ford Fusion on the south curb of Capitol Avenue.

Both the driver and passenger of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Lucas Vernale, 24, of Berlin, was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

