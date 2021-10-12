First Night coming back to Hartford as COVID-safe in-person New Year's Eve event

The New Year's Eve celebration will be in person for its 33rd year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A New Year's Eve tradition is returning to Hartford this year. First Night Hartford will be back in person for its 33rd year.

"We're super excited to be back live in person. We've got our traditions coming back. Two fireworks shows, 6 p.m. and midnight. We're live at a dozen different venues," said event director Justin Devereux.

First Night is a celebration for people of all ages, featuring performances, art exhibits and more. Friday night, a preview event was held to highlight the return of the event to ring in 2022. After going virtual last year, people are eager to share in the fun in person.

"This is going to be a totally different experience. I think for us to be in some sort of proximity with each other, to feel each other's vibes," said Nekita Waller, one of the performers. "I think it's going to be a good time to show Connecticut artists and each other some love."

However, COVID-19 has not gone away. Cases are on the rise across the state, meaning safety is still number one when it comes to the event.

"It's a moving target, but we've been able to stay ahead of it so far and, you know, we'll be following all city and state regulations and mandates," Devereux said.

Some activities are indoors, and while the city does not have a mask mandate, the entire state is under a high rate of community transmission meaning the CDC does recommend everyone mask up indoors.

"If we need to wear masks inside, we're more than happy to do so. We're prepared to hand out masks and hand sanitizer and things like that," Devereux said.

Organizers said they are also feeling positive knowing many in Connecticut are vaccinated. Those who will be performing and attending First Night said they are also feeling comfortable.

"Especially outside and with such a positive energy of music and art. It really changes your perspective on a lot of things, and I think a lot of people can benefit mentally from seeing art and making them happier," said Sonia Morant of Hartford.

First Night activities start at 2 p.m. on December 31 and end at midnight with a fireworks show.

