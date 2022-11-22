Hartford police investigate double shooting near downtown area

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people are injured after a double shooting in Hartford on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Buckingham Street to find a man with a gunshot wound. It was later determined that there was a second victim in the shooting.

One victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. Another man in his 20s arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

