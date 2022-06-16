x
Hartford

Deadly assault investigated by Hartford Police

The 54-year-old man was found behind a home on Martin Street
Credit: FOX61
Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 54-year-old man was found dead after what police believe was a deadly assault Wednesday afternoon behind a home on Martin Street.

Brian Knighton, 54, who lived in the home, was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

He had been assaulted according to investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

