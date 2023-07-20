Hartford on track for fun, busy weekend after heavy rainfalls

The Riverfront Food Truck Festival kicked off the weekend. An event that organizers said was up in the air because of intense flooding along the river front.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you don’t have any plans for the weekend, Hartford might be the place for you to stop in. Several big events will be taking place in the Capitol City, some starting on Thursday.

“We’re having a good time, enjoying this weather, getting together with the rest of the community. It’s such a beautiful day to do that,” said Shanda Comeaus.

After a rainy and flooded week, the sun is shining once again over Hartford, a great way to start a busy weekend for the capitol city.

Kicking off the event-filled weekend is the Riverfront Food Truck Festival that organizers said was up in the air because of intense flooding along the river front.

“When this flood happened in the anticipation of our Riverfront Food Truck Festival, we were a little worried. Luckily, the water receded, and we were ready to go this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” said Michael Zaleski with Riverfront Recapture.

There are more than two dozen food trucks serving a variety of good eats and while there’s a possibility for rain and even storms in Friday’s forecast, the show must go on.

“So, we’ll power through. The food trucks will be ready. We just want to encourage people to come out Friday and Saturday. It’s going to be a great weekend,” said Zeleski.

Football fans are hoping the weather holds out Friday for the Team USA watch party along Pratt Street in downtown Hartford. And the American Outlaws are hoping for a strong turnout, with plenty of red white and blue.

“We did the same thing for the men’s world cup back in November and we’re hoping to get a similar turnout for the women’s national team.”

If that’s not enough, there’s also ConnectiCon at the convention center. Bringing in people from near and far.

“I don’t really travel a lot so having one in my hometown has always been super fun,” said Joyelle Zarif.

A jampacked weekend bringing a lot of foot traffic to the city.

“The phrase for Hartford is Hartford has it and when big stuff like this happens, especially all at once, I feel like that phrase is true,” said Zarif.

Another event happening on Pratt Street on Friday is the Salsa Social, giving people a chance to learn how to dance, and enjoy the outdoors.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.