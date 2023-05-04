State lawmaker Comey's DUI crash seen in new video

In the footage, a driver headed in the opposite direction swerves to miss hitting Robin Comey’s flipped car. Pedestrians were also seen walking just moments before.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new surveillance video shows the moment State Representative Robin Comey of Branford flipped her car in downtown Hartford last month.

The video shows Comey hitting a parked car along Capitol Avenue causing her to flip.

A driver headed in the opposite direction swerves to miss hitting Comey’s flipped car.

Comey was later arrested and charged with DUI.

Rep. Robin Comey was at the state Capitol in committee hearings until 4:30 p.m.

The video showing the crash happened just before 7 p.m.

Comey told officers she was coming from a restaurant but could not tell them where.

Last week Hartford Police released body camera video of Representative Robin Comey’s arrest after she flipped her car, blocks from the State Capitol on March 16.

The video shows Comey appearing dazed and unable to concentrate when officers asked her questions. Officers pulled Comey into an alley to perform field sobriety tests. The video shows Comey unable to follow directions. Officers ultimately placed Comey in handcuffs.

According to a police report, Comey registered a 0.1446 and 0.1400 during the two tests. The legal limit in Connecticut is 0.08.

Comey was released on a promise to appear. Two days after her arrest Comey provided this statement to the public:

"I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night. After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need."

Comey is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court in May.

