Overnight crash in Hartford kills 1, injures 2

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a crash in Hartford overnight Monday.

Hartford police were called to the intersection of New Britain and Fairfield avenues around 1 a.m. for a report of a serious crash.

Responding officers saw two vehicles were involved.

The driver and passenger of a Ford Focus were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver, identified as Jermal McCall, 33, of Hartford, died from his injuries. The 33-year-old passenger of the Ford is listed in serious condition.

The 29-year-old driver of a Nissan Altima was also taken to the hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

Police did not reveal what caused the crash and it remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

