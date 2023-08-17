Spanish-speaking church at center of North Hartford experiencing water, landlord issues

Inglesia de Dios Pentecoastes hasn’t had running water in nearly four months and is subjected to ongoing flooding.

HARTFORD, Conn — The day before worshipers gathered for Sunday morning service at Inglesia de Dios Pentecostes, parishioners scrambled on Saturday after rainwater flooded the Windsor Street church.

In addition to ongoing flooding issues in Hartford’s North End, Pastor Alejandrina Hernandez says she’s frustrated the church has been functioning without running water for nearly four months.

The church pays $2,400 a month in rent to Branford-based Prime Property Management.

Hernandez said water is included in the original lease but somehow the bill was switched to the church’s name.

“It appears also that the bill was put in the name of the church without the knowledge of the church. Therefore, the bill has increased to approximately $5 thousand dollars,” said state Sen. John Fonfara whose district includes Windsor Street where MDC is planning major stormwater system upgrades in over a year.

Several lawmakers now working with MDC on the church’s behalf while parishioners fill buckets daily with outside water to keep toilets flowing.

“This is so prevalent in the North End. There’s a lot of people that are renters and they don’t have a lot of money and there are huge health disparities in the North End. Mold and all kinds of issues such as cancer and respiratory conditions,” said Cynthia Jennings, Civil Rights/Environmental Attorney. Fox61 reached out to Prime Property Management but didn’t hear back on Thursday.

Lawmakers made millions available for victims of flooding through a grant program run by the Comptroller’s Office that opens next month. But with stormwater repairs slated for over a year out, advocates and lawmakers say interim solutions may be needed.

“My hope is that we can find interim steps to address this so people are protected from flooding before the actual physical activity happens by the MDC,” Fonfara said.

“This church now should be eligible for the compensation, they should be eligible for the back water valve program and also for the lateral program, the assessment," Community activist Bridgitte Prince said.

MDC confirms it has been in touch with the property owner on the steps needed to restore water service.

People who have been subjected to ongoing flooding issues and property damage in Hartford could be eligible for grants through the Comptroller’s Office. For more information, click here.

