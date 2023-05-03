Former Green Party candidate charged after painting doors at historic State Capitol building pink: Police

Kevin Blacker represented the Green Party during the November 2022 elections for U.S. Congressional District 2.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A former Green Party congressional candidate is facing charges after state capitol police said he vandalized the state capitol building in Hartford.

According to officials, 36-year-old Kevin Blacker was arrested Tuesday just before 4 p.m. on an active arrest warrant with multiple charges.

State capitol police were helped in the arrest by the Groton Town Police Department to locate Blacker, who was from the village of Noank.

The charges stem from vandalism state capitol police said Blacker committed at the state capitol building. Officials said that Blacker took pink paint to the building's antique and distinctive wood and glass doors.

Maintenance workers for the building found the damage and reported it to officers. When investigators reviewed the surveillance video, they saw Blacker dressed to resemble a maintenance worker, approaching the building on foot. Officials said he was carrying a paint roller and paint pan.

Investigators quickly identified Blacker and went to his address the following day, but he was not there, according to officials.

Blacker then reportedly called the investigating officers shortly after but "refused to discuss the incident," police said.

Blacker was eventually charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

In the 2022 election, Blacker represented the Green Party in the U.S. House Connecticut District 2 and went up against Democrat Joe Courtney, Republican Mike France, and Libertarian William Hall. Joe Courtney won his re-election and currently serves the district.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

