South Windsor High School student arrested for calling in bomb threat

An investigation linked the phone number used to call in the bomb threat with the student's email address, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Editor's note: Video originally aired on April 18, 2023.

A high school student has been arrested for allegedly calling a bomb threat into his school last month, according to South Windsor police.

Tamir J. Skyers, 18, of Hartford is a student at South Windsor High School and is accused of calling in a bomb threat to the school on April 18. The school was evacuated and students were dismissed early that day as a precaution. The school was deemed safe for classes to resume the next day.

An investigation linked the phone number used to call in the bomb threat with Skyers' email address, police said.

Skyers turned himself in to the police department just before 3 p.m. Tuesday and was charged with threatening in the first degree. He was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.