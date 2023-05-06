SUV sideswipes parked state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford: Troopers

The Kia allegedly drove through the flare pattern, entered the median and side-swiped the cruiser.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An SUV collided with a parked state police cruiser on the side of Interstate 91 South in Hartford early Saturday morning.

A Kia Sportage was in the left lane of I-91 South near Exit 27 while a state police cruiser was parked on the left lane. The cruiser had its emergency lights activated and had flares on the ground.

The Kia allegedly drove through the flare pattern, entered the median and side-swiped the cruiser. The Kia then crossed the highway and stopped on the right shoulder.

The driver and passenger in the Kia, along with the trooper, were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

K-9 Rosso was also inside the cruiser when the crash happened, but was not injured, troopers said.

The Kia driver was found at fault for the collision and was issued a misdemeanor for reckless endangerment and failure to maintain lane of travel.

State police ask drivers to move over to give room for officials, whether it be law enforcement, first responders, construction workers, or tow trucks. They also urge drivers to put the distractions down and stay focused on the road.

