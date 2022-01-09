Woman killed in Hartford crash

She was hit by a car on Franklin Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a crash that kill a woman pedestrian late Saturday.

Police were called at 11:30 p.m. to the area of Franklin Avenue at Bliss Street on a report of a serious motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they discovered that a Yarillis Esteras, 43, had been hit by a vehicle and was critically injured. The vehicle involved, and its driver remained on scene. Esteras was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance, where she later died of her injuries.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. The investigation of this crash is ongoing.

