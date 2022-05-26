Reckless driver crashes car through house in Plainville

The people inside the house were not injured from the crash.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A reckless driver crashed a car through a Plainville home late Wednesday night leaving it uninhabitable.

Police said a 37-year-old male was driving a Subaru Forester at high speeds north on River Street in Southington, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Shuttlemeadow Road in Plainville, crossed over the road and crashed into a home on the northside of the street.

Police said the people inside the home weren't injured and the person driving only had minor injuries.

Police said the driver didn't show any signs of impairment and was transported to the hospital for treatment, but the home was left uninhabitable for the people inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.

