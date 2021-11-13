First responders holding annual food drive in Manchester, South Windsor

Ambulance Service of Manchester is collecting turkeys, food, cash, and gift cards for the MACC Food Bank and the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Ambulance Service of Manchester is holding its annual Emergency of Hunger Food Drive ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The food drive kicked off at Highland Park Market in Manchester Saturday. They will be back there on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Nov. 20 and 21, they will be back out to take donations at the following locations:

Stop and Shop, West Middle Turnpike in Manchester 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stop and Shop, Ellington Road in South Windsor 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Geissler's Supermarket, Sullivan Ave in South Windsor 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

MACC Office, 466 Main Street in Manchester 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ambulance Service of Manchester is collecting turkeys, food, cash, and gift cards for the MACC Food Bank and the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank.

"People are grateful to receive and people are very grateful to give, especially during these times," Sean Norton, a paramedic for Ambulance Service of Manchester told FOX61. "They're very giving and really want to help their community."

This is the 12th year this food drive has been serving the Manchester and South Windsor communities and is considered one of the largest food drives in the two towns.

The Ambulance Service of Manchester has partnered up with South Windsor Rotary Club, MACC Charities, the Manchester Police Department and Explorer Post, the South Windsor Police Department, and South Windsor Fire Department to put on the food drive.

