Hartford police investigating two overnight shootings

One victim was found in a car crash just over the line into West Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Police say they responded to the first incident at approximately 3:04 a.m., at an address on Baldwin Street where the victim, a male in his thirties, was seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police say they determined that the shooting occurred a couple of blocks away, in the area of 649 Wethersfield Avenue.

Shortly thereafter, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Hartford Police say West Hartford Police notified them of an accident that occurred in West Hartford, just over the Hartford City line. One of the occupants of the vehicle, a male in his thirties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police determined that the shooting occurred in the area of 914 New Britain Avenue. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed control of both investigations.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding these cases is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

