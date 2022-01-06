After body of missing woman found, family demands answers from Manchester police on investigation

The family spokesperson of Sherrian Howe said Manchester Police lacked the urgency and response when Howe was first reported missing in December 2021.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The body of Sherrian Howe, 22, of Manchester was recovered from the Connecticut River in Wethersfield on Monday. This comes after she was reported missing for six months.

Those who knew Howe are now speaking out and wondering why Manchester police did not do more in finding her when she was first reported missing in December 2021.

Howe's family said they are not ready to speak on camera, but their family spokesperson shared their anger and sadness by referencing similar past cases involving Black women.

"You want to hopefully prevent a Jessica Edwards, you want to prevent a Zaniya Wright, you want to prevent a Lauren Smith Fields," said Keren Prescott, CEO and founder of Power Up CT.

In February, Prescott joined the family in a news conference outside of the Manchester Police Department to demand answers on their lack of urgency and response.

"We shouldn’t have to have press conferences in front of a police station to say hey, listen! We shouldn’t have to take it to the streets to say hey, listen. We shouldn’t have to beg you, we shouldn’t have to reach out to people like Senator Anwar and say can I tag you in this email?" added Prescott.

Senator Saud Anwar said he wants to have a civil conversation with Manchester police on what may have gone wrong.

"When we have all the details, we will have to all sit down together and look at what if, what if? How could this have been prevented? What are the different missed opportunities?" said Anwar.

Prescott told FOX61 Howe was last seen at the iHop in Bloomfield based on surveillance footage, but Manchester Police did not look into it and claimed they needed a search warrant.

The investigation also revealed Howe checked into the Days Inn in Windsor Locks the same day she left home in December, even ordering pizza.

Black Lives Matter 860 said they are upset police have done the bare minimum and the family is now left with a lot of what if's, speculating if race may have played a factor.

"This death could’ve been prevented had they actually treated this like their own missing child, their own missing family member," said Ivelisse Correa, president of Black Lives Matter 860.

FOX61 contacted Manchester Police through text message and showed up in person and was told they will not be conducting any on-camera interviews.

