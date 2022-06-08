Man threatens to 'shoot up' Manchester Community College: Police

The Manchester Police Department was notified of the threats on May 23, and they immediately started to search for Burke.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of threatening to "shoot up" Manchester Community College last month, according to police.

Darius Burke, a 27-year-old from Manchester, was arrested Monday and charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree and Threatening in the Second Degree.

The Manchester Police Department was notified of the threats on May 23, and they immediately started to search for Burke.

He was found at Rockville Hospital where he admitted to "having thoughts to what was reported", police said. After hearing this information, police asked medical officials to conduct an emergency evaluation on Burke. He was later placed in medical care, police said.

Officers investigating gathered more information on Burke and found that he was involved in multiple situations where he threatened to harm himself and others.

Burke has a history of violent behavior and threats, according to police, which led officers to prepare a risk protection order, which is an order police ask the court to assign to prevent someone from having firearms, deadly weapons, or ammunition. Officers also prepared an arrest warrant for Burke.

After Burke's arrest on Monday and appearance in court on Tuesday, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released.

Until Burke is back in court, he will be monitored by a GPS bracelet with the risk protection order ongoing. Manchester Community College and the campus's police department were notified of Burke’s release on Monday.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.