x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manchester

15-year-old arrested, charged with stealing a car with a baby inside

The incident happened Oct. 4 when a car with a 1-year-old inside was stolen from St. Bridget School.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after Manchester police said he stole a car with a 1-year-old inside last month. 

The incident happened on Oct. 4 around 1 p.m. Police were called to the St. Bridget School on the report of a stolen vehicle with the baby inside. 

During the search, the suspect stopped on a residential street and put the car seat on the sidewalk before driving away from the area, according to police. 

The child was found by officers and the mother and a search for the stolen vehicle continued and was spotted multiple times by officers. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines  

RELATED: 911 calls released from moment car was stolen with baby inside in Manchester

Investigators tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect refused to pull over, leading officers in pursuit on Interstate 384 west and Interstate 84 west. 

While on I-84, officers deployed a tire deflation device and the suspect continued through it. Police said due to the speed and erratic driving of the suspect, the pursuit was ended out of safety. 

The stolen vehicle was found later in the day abandoned on a side street. A K9 search was conducted which led officers to a nearby address, however, no suspect was found. 

Investigators collected evidence including submitting DNA evidence for analysis. 

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old out of Manchester who had a history of vehicle thefts and crimes, police said. 

An arrest warrant was obtained on Friday and the teen was taken to Hartford Juvenile Detention. He's been charged with larceny in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and other motor vehicle charges. 

RELATED: Watch: Meriden car crash caught on camera; suspect flees in stolen Audi

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

Manchester teen charged with murder of girl found in apartment basement back in June