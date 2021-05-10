15-year-old arrested, charged with stealing a car with a baby inside

The incident happened Oct. 4 when a car with a 1-year-old inside was stolen from St. Bridget School.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after Manchester police said he stole a car with a 1-year-old inside last month.

The incident happened on Oct. 4 around 1 p.m. Police were called to the St. Bridget School on the report of a stolen vehicle with the baby inside.

During the search, the suspect stopped on a residential street and put the car seat on the sidewalk before driving away from the area, according to police.

The child was found by officers and the mother and a search for the stolen vehicle continued and was spotted multiple times by officers.

Investigators tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect refused to pull over, leading officers in pursuit on Interstate 384 west and Interstate 84 west.

While on I-84, officers deployed a tire deflation device and the suspect continued through it. Police said due to the speed and erratic driving of the suspect, the pursuit was ended out of safety.

The stolen vehicle was found later in the day abandoned on a side street. A K9 search was conducted which led officers to a nearby address, however, no suspect was found.

Investigators collected evidence including submitting DNA evidence for analysis.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old out of Manchester who had a history of vehicle thefts and crimes, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained on Friday and the teen was taken to Hartford Juvenile Detention. He's been charged with larceny in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and other motor vehicle charges.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.





