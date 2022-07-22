Summer campers in Newington stay safe and cool during heat wave

The Newington Parks Dept. is switching it up to stay cool.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Summer camps across Connecticut are getting creative to beat the heat this week. At Churchill Park in Newington, they're switching it up to stay cool.

The Newington Parks and Recreation Department brought in an inflatable waterslide for the day campers to use during the heat wave.

"The kids are actually doing great. We are doubling their free swim time, we have our Tiki waterslide open, the misters are out, so we are beating the heat and we're able to still run camp and it's awesome, the kids are having a blast," said Christa Pizzoferrato, Camp Coordinator with Newington Parks and Recreation.

There's an extra lifeguard on staff to watch the kids as they go on the waterslide. They also brought in more counselors to keep extra eyes on the campers during the extreme weather.

"In the morning we usually do lessons, and then in the afternoon we do free swim," Pizzoferrato said. "But we've been doubling up the free swim time because more kids seem to enjoy free swim time. So, that way we have more kids in pool and the counselors have been getting in the pool with them. That way everybody is participating and beating the heat."

The kids have also been spending some time inside this week, going out on field trips. Churchill Park campers have been to the science center and the Children's museum.

On top of that, counselors get extra training to look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion in children.

"We go through some extensive training at the beginning of the summer and then they have morning meetings every Monday, where we knew we were going into a hot week and they talk to their counselors about that. And just the signs to look out for. We always tell the kids, if you’re getting thirsty, you’re already dehydrated," Pizzoferrato said.

The parks department also uses an app during times like this to communicate with parents and keep them up to date on schedule changes and safety tips.

