x
Hartford County

One person dead in Plainville condo fire

The fire broke out at a condo building on Russell Avenue.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — One person is dead following a fire in Plainville early Wednesday morning. 

Plainville Fire Chief Thomas Moschini said crews saw heavy fire when they first arrived on the scene. The fire was coming from one of the condo units and starting to extend to either side. 

Crews evacuated the building, and did a search of the other apartments, and found no one.

The resident who died was found inside the condo that was on fire. 

Moschini said other residents will be able to go back into the condos most likely once the power is restored. 

A bus from Dattco was brought in to keep displaced residents warm.

This is a developing story.

