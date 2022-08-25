Suspect crashes into cruiser, flees before being captured: Farmington Police

The suspect and an officer were treated at hospital.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Route 4 in Farmington has reopened after a suspect fleeing police rammed a town police cruiser and fled on foot before being taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said several Farmington officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant. The 34-year-old male suspect took off with officers in pursuit, and then rammed a Farmington Police Department vehicle multiple times.

The pursuit ended on Farmington Avenue, just west of the intersection with Main Street according to police. The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Additionally, one Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital for an injury sustained during the capture of the suspect.

Farmington Avenue was closed for about two hours while investigators from the Farmington Police Department documented the crime scene. The area has since reopened to all traffic.

If anyone witnessed the incident, please call Detective Jason Hughes at 860-675-2461.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

