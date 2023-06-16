I-91 North in Enfield experiences backup after septic tank rollover

No injuries were reported, but a large portion of the septic leaked out on the highway, tying up traffic for several hours.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A septic tank rollover on I-91 North in Enfield caused a leak onto the highway, backing up traffic on Friday.

DOT and ESI officials said that the truck from a septic systems company rolled over between exits 45 and 46 at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but a large portion of the septic leaked out on the highway, tying up traffic for several hours, with the backup reaching almost five miles while the entire area was disinfected and the contaminated soil dealt with.

