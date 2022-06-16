South Windsor police cruiser smashes into utility pole

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A police cruiser hit a utility pole Thursday morning in South Windsor, knocking out power to nearby homes and sending the officer to the hospital for observation.
The crash, which happened around 3:15 a.m., closed a section of Ellington Road from Chapel Street to the area of Pleasant Valley School, but it has reopened.
"Our officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution and is okay," said police in a Facebook post.
They said Eversource is responding to restore power to any affected residences.
Traffic to Pleasant Valley School was open, however, there was the potential for delays.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
---
