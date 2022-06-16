South Windsor police cruiser smashes into utility pole

Ellington Road was closed for a time, but has reopened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A police cruiser hit a utility pole Thursday morning in South Windsor, knocking out power to nearby homes and sending the officer to the hospital for observation.

The crash, which happened around 3:15 a.m., closed a section of Ellington Road from Chapel Street to the area of Pleasant Valley School, but it has reopened.

"Our officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution and is okay," said police in a Facebook post.

They said Eversource is responding to restore power to any affected residences.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: ***UPDATE @ 7:20AM*** A single lane of traffic is now open on Ellington Road. If you can avoid the... Posted by South Windsor Police Department on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Traffic to Pleasant Valley School was open, however, there was the potential for delays.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.