Southington man charged with animal cruelty after leaving dog inside hot SUV: Police

Police said it isn't the first time they recieved a call reporting the man leaving his dog in the SUV.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after his dog is found inside a hot vehicle. Southington police said it was also not the first time the man had been reported leaving his dog in his SUV.

On July 23, officers were called to the Shop Rite parking lot around 5:30 p.m. on the report of a dog left inside a Chevy Trailblazer. The SUV was also not running, according to police.

At the time of the call, the temperature outside was clocked at 91 degrees, police said. According to officials, the SUV was parked directly into the sunlight, and the windows were only cracked an inch and a half.

Officers noted the dog appeared to be in distress and managed to unlock the SUV. Shortly after opening the SUV, an officer spoke with the owner of the dog and driver, 65-year-old Salvatore Conaci.

According to police, Concaci explained he thought leaving the windows open with water left in the vehicle for the dog and the short amount of time he planned to be in the store, that "it wouldn't be that bad."

During the police investigation into the incident, officers learned Concaci was tied to two other complaints about a dog left in a hot vehicle. The first was July 8 when officers were called to Ocean State Job Lot, and then again on July 19, they were called to Aldi's on reports of Concaci's dog being left inside a vehicle.

Police said with the earlier incidents, Concaci had returned and moved his SUV before officers could arrive.

According to police, Concaci is believed to have left his dog unattended in his vehicle for about 15-25 minutes. Southington animal control estimated that the SUV's internal temperature reached 100-105 degrees.

Concaci was issued a misdemeanor summons for animal cruelty and released on $2,500 bond.

Southington police also charged two other individuals in the last week in two other separate animal cruelty cases regarding animals left in a hot car.

Denise Kedzierski, of Wilton, was charged Monday with animal cruelty after she reportedly left her dog in her car for 25 minutes with windows cracked about 2-3 inches in June.

Suzy Rivers, a Cheshire resident, turned herself in Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge. Rivers' one-and-a-half-year-old dog died after she reportedly left it inside her car for three hours while inside Southington Library in June.

