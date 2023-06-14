What is the Safer Communities Summit?

The summit, which will be held on June 16, marks the anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In just a few days, President Joe Biden will be alongside U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and other dignitaries, at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford.

The full-day summit, which will be held on June 16, marks the first anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the biggest gun safety legislation in over 30 years.

The intention of the Bipartisan bill is to keep communities safe and reduce the threat of violence across the country.

The Bipartisan Act offers state crisis intervention orders, protections for victims of domestic violence, stricter gun laws and investment in children and family mental health services.

This is everything we know about the summit.

Who is speaking at the summit?

The summit will include keynote addresses from Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Senator Chris Murphy.

In 2013, former President Barack Obama also spoke on gun safety at the University of Hartford following the Sandy Hook massacre with more than 3,000 people in attendance. Ten years later, Biden will address a landmark law to protect America's children.

Major gun control groups around the nation will also be in attendance.

What is the schedule

The full-day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and is anticipated to end at 2:30 p.m.

At 9:00 a.m., Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Gov. Ned Lamont will welcome guests.

9:10-9:15 p.m., Sen Chris Murphy will deliver opening remarks.

9:20- 10:00 a.m., Panel: on the direct impact of funding from BSCA

10:00 - 10:10 a.m., Keynote speech Attorney General Keith Ellison

10:10 - 10:20 a.m., Break

10:20 - 11:00 a.m., Panel: implementation work still to come

11:00 - 11:45 a.m., Panel: post BSCA federal landscape

11:45 - 12:05 p.m. Keynote speech Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

12:05 - 12:10 p.m. Sen. Richard Blumenthal to give remarks

12:10 - 12:15 p.m. Gabby Giffords to give remarks

12:25 - 1:25 p.m. LUNCH

1:50 - 2:00 p.m. Introduction speech Sari Kaurman, Aalayah Eastmond, Lucy Sarkissian, Tre Bosley

2:00 - 2:30 p.m. Keynote speech President Biden

2:30 p.m. - Sen. Chris Murphy to deliver closing remarks.

What to know about the University of Hartford

Visitors and guests must be registered with Public Safety unless they have been provided with a visitor parking pass. Guests parking on campus can also expect to pay $3.00 for the day otherwise.

All vehicles while on University property must be properly registered and insured. They must have license plates affixed to the vehicle from their appropriate states. All vehicles are subject to tow at the owner’s expense if in violation.

---

----

