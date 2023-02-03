'Hole in our hearts' | Family of West Hartford man killed in Israel speaks out for the first time

Elan Ganeles' younger brothers Simon and Gabe remembered him as a role model.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of a West Hartford man shot and killed in Israel is speaking out for the first time. 26-year-old Elan Ganeles was on his way to a wedding earlier this week when he was killed.

"He will be deeply, deeply, missed and there is an Elan-sized hole in our hearts. That will never be filled," said Rabbi Tuvia Brander of Young Israel of West Hartford.

In West Hartford, and beyond people are mourning the loss of Elan Ganeles.

"He was such a good friend because he was always unafraid to say what was on his mind. He would use this to make everyone laugh, to start fascinating conversations, unique conversations that you wouldn’t have with anyone else," said his brother Gabe Ganeles.

Gabe and Simon Ganeles, Elan's younger brothers, said their brother should be remembered for his intelligence and his love for those around him.

"Elan was incredibly open-minded. He loved engaging with people with different opinions than his own," Simon said. "Elan loved learning he loved knowing things he loved knowledge."

Ganeles’ life was cut short on Monday when he was shot and killed while he was driving in the West Bank.

"Elan didn’t go looking for trouble, he was traveling on a well-traveled public road," Brander said.

"You don’t think this could ever happen to you or someone that you know and so he wasn’t afraid," Gabe said.

Two days later, three Palestinians were arrested for the shooting at the same time as thousands of people gathered for his funeral.

"We didn’t expect so many people to show up but it was so powerful to see so many people come. Such a sense of unity and brotherhood," Gabe said.

While Ganeles grew up in West Hartford, he also had a deep connection to Israel. He served in the Israel Defense Forces and enjoyed traveling throughout the country.

Something he had been doing the week before his death.

"I was really lucky to be able to spend his last week with him. We went touring around the north of Israel, his favorite thing to do, tour," Gabe said.

"He loved Israel because that’s the homeland of his people," Simon said.

Ganeles was currently living in New York City, he stayed there after attending Columbia University.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.