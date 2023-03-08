Windsor Locks man gets 50 years in 2019 homicide

Antwon Barnes shot Leroy Jefferson 41 times in the hallway of a Windsor Locks apartment building on Oct. 22, 2019.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Windsor Locks man was sentenced Wednesday in a 2019 homicide.

Antwon Barnes, 41, of Windsor Locks, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of Leroy Jefferson in Windsor Locks.

A Superior Court jury on December 9, 2022, found Barnes guilty of Manslaughter in the First Degree, Attempt to Commit Assault in the First Degree, and Larceny in the Third Degree .

Testimony at trial showed Barnes fatally shot Jefferson 41 times in the hallway of a Windsor Locks apartment building on Oct. 22, 2019. He also threatened to kill a woman at the scene while holding a gun to her head. He later fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

"I would like to acknowledge the victim's father who endured extended suffering as a result of this horrific crime," State's Attorney Walcott said. "This office is committed to prosecuting gun violence that occurs in the city and the suburbs. I hope the family of the deceased victim and the surviving victim are one step closer to finding peace."

