Hartford PD: Driver flees fatal pedestrian crash, arrested on I-84

A woman was pronounced dead and man is currently being treated for unspecified injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian hit-and-run crash killed a woman in Hartford early this morning, and police say the suspect is now in custody.

Police said the suspect's vehicle had crashed into two people in the area of Park Street and Washington Street, about two blocks away from Hartford Hospital.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead and a man was being treated for unspecified injuries. There have been no identifications made at this time.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and was later found on I-84. He has been arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence and other motor vehicle offenses

Police said other charges are expected.

Park Street and Washington Street are expected to be closed for several hours and police ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

DEVELOPING: Hartford Police on scene of deadly hit-and-run on Park St. between Washington St. and Cedar St. It happened around 1:45 a.m.



Area closed. pic.twitter.com/2cOJXuRdfi — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) October 1, 2020

Motor vehicle collision w/2 pedestrians, Park St/Washington St. Victim #1, adult female pronounced deceased. Victim #2, adult male still being treated. Suspect vehicle/operator fled, located/arrested on I-84. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IceRkYcsgQ — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 1, 2020