Hartford Police Officer charged with violation of code of conduct, reassigned

HARTFORD, Conn — A Hartford Police Officer has been reassigned after he had violated a code of conduct according to Police Chief Jason Thody in a notification sent out to the community.

Thody said the officer sent a text to a group of other officers proposing a wager to them about where the first homicide of 2021 would occur. Thody continued by saying no wager took place and the act "represents an appalling lack of judgment, an extreme insensitivity toward our community, and a clear violation of Department policy for which there will be serious disciplinary consequences."

The officer was immediately reassigned out of Major Crimes, and he was charged with violating the code of conduct Friday afternoon. Thody said a discipline will be rendered in short order. The Police chief finished his message by saying he is disappointed in the behavior.