Hartford Youth Sports Collaborative works to bring free rec sports to kids in the capitol city

2-4-1 Sports is among the many that kick off its free youth running club this spring, with its first meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Bushnell Park.

HARTFORD, Conn — With warmer weather ahead, Hartford has a city-wide mission to get kids outside and active.

“The pandemic has been a crisis on several levels, not only physically but a social and emotional learning standpoint. And we know the best medicine for kids is to get them active,” explained Stephen Boyle, Executive Director of 241 Sports.

It’s being done through a spring sports program called Jump Start.

“We’re coming out of COVID; the kids have been inside, especially here in Hartford where they don’t have access to a lot of different programs and spaces to get them out and moving and physically active,” explained Brian Gallagher, Executive Director of Active City.

Gallagher said that Jumpstart offers various rec sports programs in a dozen different locations across the city for kids to join no matter where they are in Hartford.

Hartford Youth Sports Collaborative members will run all programs under Active City.

“There’s a double-dutch program. Two football programs, another track and field program, a couple of basketball programs, several soccer programs,” listed Gallagher.

Gallagher added that more sports programs are coming soon.

We want to make sure that we’re introducing running in a way that kids see as fun, as energizing, and as something that helps in both mind, body, and spirit,” explained Stephen Boyle.

Showing kids that it doesn’t take much to be active.

“They can do it right in their back yard, here in Bushnell park, or Keany Park or Goodwin Park, wherever it is that they have the resources, and hat to run, you can do that anywhere,” added Chief programming Director Kerry Boyle.

Kevin Rivera is the program director with 241 Sports Heartbeat Youth Running Club. As an avid runner who learned his skills in Hartford, he said this is huge for kids in the community and is looking forward to paying it forward by helping kids find their love and passion in sports.

“Running has been life-changing and bringing this to Hartford and giving back to kids who otherwise may not have access to it means the world to me,” stressed Rivera.

Dr. Santos is a psychologist specializing in the family treatment of pediatric obesity at Connecticut Children’s. She said while programs like these help get children out, it also helps combat childhood obesity.

“What we really want to do is make kids the healthiest that they can be,” Dr. Santos. “By helping them eat the best they can, move the best that they can, that how we get them to be the healthiest, but the best way is for families to do it together.

There are still spots available in the Youth Running Club, CLICK HERE to register.

---

