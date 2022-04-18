The Village and Connecticut Sun forms partnership to host basketball clinic for kids impacted by trauma

The basketball clinic was designed to help children who have been affected by significant trauma, including abuse and violence, that the pandemic has compounded.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Village for Families and Children teamed up with the Connecticut Sun to utilize sports-based therapy to host the first-ever basketball clinic.

This is part of the Village for Families and Children's mission statement "to build a community of strong, healthy families who protect and nurture children." On Monday evening, part of the organization's mission was happening on the basketball courts.

According to its website, this is done by providing a full range of behavioral health, early childhood and youth development, substance use treatment and support services for children, adults and families in the Greater Hartford, Connecticut region.

"The work that we do is really focused on bringing healing to children," explained Laine Taylor, medical director with The Village for Families and Children.

Taylor said that the basketball clinic was designed to help children who have been affected by significant trauma, including abuse and violence, that the pandemic has compounded.

"It's healing in such an important way, and A lot of our kids in the community are struggling with a great deal of anxiety and depression, and it's just rising as a result of the pandemic," said Taylor.

Taylor stated that programs and events like this are crucial.

"This is a great opportunity to learn about team sports, team building, and working together," Taylor said.

Through a partnership with the Doc Wayne Youth Services and ESPN, the clinic uses sport-infused therapies to help meet children where they are on their journey.

"It's a phenomenal opportunity for these kids who are typically in treatment for three hours a day, five days a week, and don't get a lot of opportunities to have normative experiences," emphasized Taylor.

