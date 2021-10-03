Hazmat situation reported at Old Saybrook Walmart

Five employees were complaining about watery, itchy eyes while in different parts of the store.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn — Old Saybrook fire crews and DEEP have responded to a Walmart for a reported "hazmat" situation.

According to FOX61's Tony Terzi, five employees were complaining about watery, itchy eyes while in different parts of the store.

Old Saybrook police and fire were joined by the Guilford Fire Department.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the discomfort.

No employees were reportedly taken to the hospital and checked out by EMTs on the scene.

This is a developing story.

