Hit and run pedestrian crash severely injures New Haven man

Police were called to Grand Avenue where they found a man lying in the street with severe injuries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police say a 59-year-old city resident was struck and injured by a car Thursday night.

Police and fire crews were called to the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street just before 10 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found the victim lying in the road with severe injuries.

The man was rushed to Yale-New Haven hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police said they believe the man was walking in the eastbound lane of Grand Avenue when a driver struck him. The driver did not stay at the scene.