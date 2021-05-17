House destroyed in Southington fire

No injuries were reported

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A house on Garden Drive in Southington has been destroyed following an early morning fire.

Officials say fire crews received a call around 2:15 a.m. reporting the blaze. When crews arrived on scene, they found the house was fully involved.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said one of the goals was to make sure the fire didn't spread to other structures.

“It was fully involved on arrival, had a big head start on us, and like I said, by the time the neighbors called it in it was just trying to make sure we protected the neighboring homes," said Southington Fire Chief Glenn Dube

No other homes were damaged by flames.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

