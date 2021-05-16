One person dead in Coventry crash

Police have not yet identified the victim.

COVENTRY, Conn. — The Coventry Police are investigating a single-car fatal motor vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Police say that around 4:30 p.m., a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Seagraves Road when it crossed the opposing travel lane and struck a tree at the side of the road.

The driver was the sole occupant and was extricated by the Coventry Fire Department and transported to Manchester Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Police have not yet released the name of the driver.