'Inflation is here' | Pockets feel the pinch this Labor Day weekend

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Labor Day Weekend typically comes with a rush at the pump and a last-minute dash to the store. However, FOX61 spoke with people who said there were many things to consider this year before their celebrations and BBQs.

Eugene Haynes from West Hartford said he's excited to spend time with family for the holiday weekend. He said he's traveling locally.

"Inflation is here, and it's been here for a minute," Haynes said. "But, we've been able to get around it."

Many others agreed. From the stores to the pumps, those rounding off their Labor Day weekend said their pockets had felt the pinch.

"Two and a half years ago at the bottom of my street gas was $1.84 a gallon. Now it's $3.50 down from $4.50, " explained Christopher Bystrak.

Though gas prices are lower, Bystrak said he believes the costs are putting a halt to holiday travel.

"I don't think there's a lot of people traveling because the gas prices aren't that great, but it's not the end of the world," said Bystrak.

AAA said they're anticipating pre-pandemic levels for the holiday weekend despite gas prices.

"We want the prices to keep lowering," said Michael Moore.

Moore and his friends, Zack Finkelstein and Damion Valentine were out shopping Saturday afternoon for their holiday weekend. They said they are eager to celebrate as we enter an endemic.

"We are going to the beach with a friend group, have some fun, and enjoy your time off, and that's what it's all about to kick up and relax," said Finkelstein.

But, stores like Stew Leonard's said this excitement has led to an uptick in shoppers getting ready for the last summer hoorah.

"It's relaxing trying to get back to the new normal," said Haynes.

Haynes said he has seen it first hand when shopping for his weekend.

"It was tremendously crowded; prices are coming down a little bit, so that helps," said Haynes.

