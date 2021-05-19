Intoxicated woman struck person trying to stop her from driving: Southington PD

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington police said they arrested a woman on DUI charges after she struck and injured someone who was trying to prevent her from driving away.

Police arrested Lisa Plocharzyk, 29, on Sunday night and charged her with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, assault with a motor vehicle, and other moving violations. She was released on $20,000.

Police said they were called to a home on a report of an argument, coming in on an open 911 line about an inebriated person attempting to leave the house. When they arrived, officers found one person in the driveway, with a head wound bleeding from the ears.

Plocharzyk told police that she had been punched in the face when she was trying to leave. She said she was backing down the driveway when she hit the victim.

Witnesses told police that Plocharzyk had appeared to have been drinking when she arrived at the home. They said she got into a physical confrontation with a family member and when she attempted to leave, the victim tried to take the keys to the car from her.

Police said Plocharzyk accelerated, causing the victim to fall back, striking their head on the driveway. Another victim also reported having been struck by the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital.

