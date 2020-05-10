Suspect in Waterbury murder turns himself in

Cabrera was arrested for the murder of Kayson Langhorn in July

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police said the suspect on a July murder has turned himself in.

Justin Cabrera, 21, turned himself in at police headquarters.

Cabrera was arrested for the murder of Kayson Langhorn, 22 of Waterbury, on July 18 in the parking lot of 577 Chase Avenue.

Cabrera was charged with:

Murder

Criminal Use of Weapon

Illegal Discharge of Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Carrying Pistol without a Permit

Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle

Illegal Transfer of Pistol/Revolver

Officers were called to the area of Cooke Street and Chase Avenue for a report of gunshots, and of someone hit by gunfire. The suspect was reported to have fled the area in a dark SUV.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death as gunshot wounds of torso and upper extremities and the manner of death as a homicide.

In a parking lot near 577 Chase Avenue, police found Langhorn with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital and later pronounced deceased.