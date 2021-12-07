Lawmakers to consider 6th extension of Lamont's emergency powers

The governor's emergency powers are set to expire September 30 if no extension is granted.

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to return to the state Capitol next week to decide whether to extend Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic until early February.

The state Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Senate Democrats. While a formal announcement has not yet been made, the House of Representatives could convene as soon as Monday.

Lamont, a Democrat, has said the extension is needed to quickly address pandemic-related issues such as booster shots, masking requirements and vaccinations for children and nursing home residents. Conservatives are calling it an overreach.

Lamont's emergency powers have been in place since March 10, 2020, when a public health emergency was declared. The emergency powers currently are set to expire on September 30 if no action is taken.

