West Hartford rallies in solidarity with people of Israel

Hundreds of people gathered outside of West Hartford's town hall Monday evening for a rally held by the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — From thousands of miles away, people living in Connecticut with loved ones in Israel, have spent the last few days watching violence unfold.

"Sadness, a deep sadness. Anger, and a little hopelessness. Because you feel like we’re so far away what can we do you know it feels like everything is just chaotic and aimless," said Rabbi Yosef Wolvovsky of the Chabad Jewish Center of Glastonbury.

It’s what Lisa Plavin of Manchester said she’s felt as well, with her daughter and family living in Israel.

"We talk several times a day. And she tells me when a siren goes off and they’re going into a safe room and then she tells me when it’s over," she said.

Plavin sought the comfort of being around others on Monday at a rally outside of West Hartford’s town hall in support of the people of Israel.

"It was very important that we show a presence of support for our beloved Israel but we also needed one another and all other people who cared," she said.

Local leaders also standing in solidarity.

"We are here. We’re not just here today, we’re not just here tomorrow, we’re here forever to protect the freedom and peace of Israel and all those who are being under assault," said Governor Ned Lamont.

While West Hartford has a large Jewish community those at the rally called on others to stand with them as well.

"Just getting together, banding together with not just the Jewish community but the greater community in standing against injustice and these atrocities," said Zach Marcus of West Hartford.

As the violence overseas continues so will the focus on safety here in Connecticut. With increased security at synagogues and Jewish community centers around the state.

"The police department locally and we have a coordinated effort with that, second of all, is with hired security and the third is volunteered security sort of organically from the community," Wolvovsky said.

Community members said they will continue to support each other as well.

"There is no doubt that there are very difficult days ahead really difficult days ahead and we need to hold each other tight," said West Hartford mayor Shari Cantor.

