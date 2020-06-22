Brushfire shuts down Metro-North traffic in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A large brush fire in Fairfield is burning close to Metro-North railroad tracks, prompting the suspension of rail traffic on the New Haven Line.

The fire was called in shortly after 9 p.m. It's burning a marsh area in the Chestnut Street and King's Highway area, near the Home Depot shopping plaza. Access to the fire area is limited, so please avoid the area and give crews room to get equipment in and out.