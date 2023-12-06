A Lego Master takes his skills to kids in school

Lego just donated $15,000 to Patani’s program, which is helping him spread his love of Lego and STEM learning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Paras Patani, a robotics engineer turned educator and entrepreneur is taking his love of Lego to the classrooms.

Patani, who appeared in season two of “Lego Masters” on FOX runs the educational non-profit called NextGen SmartyPants in Canton and teaches his Lego skills to school kids across the area.

Lego just donated $15,000 to Patani’s program, which is helping him spread his love of Lego and STEM learning.

“Our goal is to really give kids a way to really learn math skills they’ve learned in school in a fun, engaging way,” Patani said.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



Patani’s classes are largely are held during after-school programs but during a recent morning at the CREC Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School in Rocky Hill, Patani was working on a Lego miniature race car project with third, fourth, and fifth graders.

“You can see how engaged they are, and they learn quickly,” said Patani. “They are doing engineering, they’re doing robotics, they are coding.”



Working on her miniature sized Lego race car, fifth grader Maddie Howe said, “it teaches engineering and it’s very fun and it kind of brings grades together.”

“The real A-ha moment is when a kid’s eyes light up and they get it – you can’t buy that,” Patani added.



To learn more about NextGen SmartyPants and Patani’s programs click here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.