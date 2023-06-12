Wallingford Police recover $19,000 from Bitcoin scam

Police are informing the public to be cautious of these kinds of scams.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Wallingford Police Department helped a victim retrieve $19,000 in Bitcoin that was stolen as part of a cryptocurrency fraud.

Police are informing the public to be cautious of these kinds of scams.

On January 1, 2023 Wallingford police received a complaint who said they were coerced into sending over $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin to a scammer who posed as a computer service representative. The victim got a pop-up notification on their computer saying that their device was compromised, and the technician would need money to fix the issue, according to police.

The technician told the victim to send the funds via Bitcoin and the victim sent the funds at a local Bitcoin kiosk. Soon after, the victim realized they were scammed and notified police.

Police said detectives worked with the involved Bitcoin exchange and after a lengthy investigation, they located and retrieved the lost funds.

No arrest was made because the funds were found in an out of country account, according to police.

Wallingford Police said you should never send money in any fashion, especially Bitcoin to a service technician to diagnose and fix your problem.

Please contact (203)294-2800 or visit www.police.wallingfordct.gov with any further information or questions.

