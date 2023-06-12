Manchester Macy's burglarized; 3 juveniles arrested

2 were captured after a foot chase and the third was found hiding in the store.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Three juveniles were charged with burglarizing the Macy's store at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Saturday evening.

All three juveniles were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Trespass in the Second Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Interfering with Police. In addition, two of the juveniles were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police said they were called to the Macy's store inside of the Shoppes at Buckland Hills for a report of a burglary in progress. A Loss Prevention Officer at Macy's saw three suspects on their cameras breaking into the jewelry displays and filling up backpacks with merchandise.

Two of the suspects ran off when confronted by police. The suspects were both taken into custody. The third suspect was believed to be hiding in the store. A Connecticut State Police Troop C K9 team was requested to help in the search for the third suspect. A perimeter was established around the building with the assistance of South Windsor Police Department officers. The third suspect, also a juvenile, was eventually taken into custody after being discovered in the store.

In total, officers recovered over $7,800 in merchandise that the suspects attempted to steal, and all three juveniles were transferred to the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford prior to their court appearance. \

