Ski boat catches fire in Kent, 2 occupants hospitalized

Investigation shows that after departing from the Club Getaway dock, an approximately 20-foot ski boat caught fire.

KENT, Connecticut — A boat caught fire at Leonard Pond in Kent on Saturday morning, hospitalizing two people.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection(DEEP) officials said that at 11:15 a.m. officials responded to a report of a boat fire on Leonard Pond in Kent.

The incident remains under investigation, but preliminary details show that shortly after departing from the Club Getaway dock, an approximately 20-foot ski boat caught fire. The boat occupants used a fire extinguisher.

Of the four occupants, two were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and two refused medical treatment.

The owner of Camp Getaway said at least two of them were employees. The two that were hospitalized have since been discharged and are returning back to work.

Connecticut State Police, Kent Fire Department, and Kent and Warren Ambulance also responded.

DEEP and the Kent Fire Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.