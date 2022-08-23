4 Plymouth school employees charged for failure to report abuse allegations

The arrests are in connection with a teacher who was charged with risk of injury and 4th degree sexual assault in February.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Three current and one former Plymouth Center School employees were arrested Tuesday on charges they failed to report allegations of abuse in connection with a teacher who was arrested earlier this year.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Brian Falcone said the arrest warrants were for failure to report allegations of abuse or neglect of students by former teacher James Eschert. The current employees were placed on administrative leave when the district notified the Department of Children and Families of the alleged failure to report.

Falcone declined to give further details on the investigation or arrests.

Plymouth Police have not released information on the arrests including the names of those charged and charges

Former Plymouth school teacher James Eschert pled not guilty to sexual assault charges during an appearance at New Britain Superior Court in February. He was charged with five counts of risk of injury and two counts of sexual assault in the 4th degree.

The employees had been on leave prior to Eschert's arrest.

Eschert, 50, was a former teacher at Plymouth Center School. Plymouth police began investigating him in Sept. 2021 after receiving a complaint that alleged inappropriate conduct between Eschert and several of his students.

According to police documents, the incidents of inappropriate conduct allegedly occurred over multiple school years starting as early as the 2016-2017 school year.

According to court documents, the victims told investigators that Eschert favored some female fourth-grade students, helping them with answers to quizzes, hugging them, and inviting them to stay inside for recess for "Fun Friday." The students told investigators that Eschert touched them and took inappropriate photos.

School employees are mandated reporters and are required to report allegations of abuse or neglect of children to the Department of Children and Families for investigation.

